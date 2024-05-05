The Project

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Loses Over $10,000 Over Mistake No Aussie Would Make

Aussie Wheel of Fortune fans have been left baffled after an American contestant failed to complete the puzzle in which the answer was an iconic Australian animal.

Contestant Kimberly Wright from Florida picked the wrong letter to solve the puzzle which read “D U _ _ - _ _ L L E D PLATYPUS.”

Wright chose to spin the wheel, which landed on the Express wedge. Wright called an ‘F’ to a chorus of grains from the audience.

The mistake cost her $US 7,250 ($AU 10,900).

This slip up gave contestant Marie Kioski from Owosso, Michigan, the chance to win the money and a trip to Margaritaville Vacation Club Rio Mar in Puerto Rico.

“I have never been more enraged watching Wheel of Fortune,” one fan wrote of the painful moment.

“Oh my, that was painful. F?? She thought the platypus was filled? with what exactly?” another fan wrote on X.

“Where did this lady think an F was going to go in this puzzle?” another person wrote.

“A Duck-Filled Platypus!?” one person wrote, while another added, “Oh, I hope Red isn’t on social media. She gonna get blasted for missing that puzzle.”

