WhatsApp To Introduce New Editing Feature So You Can Finally Fix Those Mistakes

Perhaps you were salaciously gossiping about someone, only to accidentally send it to the person in question?

Or maybe, you were trying to seem smart, and you used the wrong there/they’re/their?

Either way, social media giant WhatsApp will soon introduce a new feature to save your butt.

Historically, if you sent a text in WhatsApp, and regretted it, you could delete the text for everyone, gather your excuses or dictionary, then start again.

Now, the messaging platform is offering a solution where you can edit your existing message entirely.

The catch is you have to realise your mistake within a timecap - you can only edit it within 15 minutes of sending it, and in those 15 minutes, you have to hope the recipient hasn’t seen it.

It all seems pretty thrilling, except you will leave traces of deception. If you do edit a message, the recipient will be notified that the message was edited.