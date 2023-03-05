The Project

WhatsApp To Introduce New Editing Feature So You Can Finally Fix Those Mistakes

Ever felt the hot shame of sending a message, then instantly regretting it?

Perhaps you were salaciously gossiping about someone, only to accidentally send it to the person in question? 

Or maybe, you were trying to seem smart, and you used the wrong there/they’re/their?

Either way, social media giant WhatsApp will soon introduce a new feature to save your butt. 

Historically, if you sent a text in WhatsApp, and regretted it, you could delete the text for everyone, gather your excuses or dictionary, then start again. 

Now, the messaging platform is offering a solution where you can edit your existing message entirely. 

The catch is you have to realise your mistake within a timecap - you can only edit it within 15 minutes of sending it, and in those 15 minutes, you have to hope the recipient hasn’t seen it. 

It all seems pretty thrilling, except you will leave traces of deception. If you do edit a message, the recipient will be notified that the message was edited. 

    Newly-discovered chemical compounds that can kill fungus are so deadly scientists have named them after Keanu Reeves because he is "extremely deadly in his roles".
    King Charles’ coronation is on its way.
    More than 50,000 brightly-dressed people marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday morning in support of pride and recognition of the long fight for equality for the LGBTQI community.
    Worried parents have protested in Iran's capital Tehran and other cities over a wave of suspected poison attacks that have affected schoolgirls in dozens of schools, according to Iranian news agencies and social media videos.
    The Duke of Sussex says his use of some drugs "really" helped him mentally, as a trauma expert diagnosed him with attention deficit disorder.