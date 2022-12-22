What To Do With Those Unwanted Christmas Gifts

According to research by ING in 2018, Australians will receive more than 10 million gifts, valued at over $400 million, at Christmas, they don’t want.

So what can you do with those gifts?

Donate Them

While donating these items to charity is a popular move, charity groups are often inundated with goods they cannot sell.

Every year, charities reportedly send about 60,000 tonnes to landfills each year of things they can’t sell.

Things like toys and games can be donated to local hospitals or books to schools and libraries.

It’s best to keep things simple when donating to charity shops. Clothing, knitted items, blankets, shoes, bags, books, CDs and DVDs and kitchenware are usually accepted by charity stores.

Recycle Items

Many local councils run schemes to recycle difficult items, such as electronics, clothes, linens or soft plastics. Check out your local council website to find out if you can drop off your unwanted gifts for them to recycle.

Resell The Items

Selling the items can make sure that someone will properly appreciate the item as it was intended.

While you might not sell the item for the full cost it was bought for; you may be able to get a few dollars to have fun with. However, make sure the sale post is not visible to the person who gifted you the item!

Upcycle The Items

If you’re the crafty sort, there is always the option of repurposing. Turn the unwanted gift into something you can use!

Regift The Item

Maybe you don’t like the item, but you know somebody who might! Regifting is another way of making sure the gift is used and saves you money on buying a present in the future as well.

If the gift is edible, make sure you check the use-by date!

Return The Item

This one is the trickiest if you need a receipt, but you may be able to return the item and use the money to buy something you really want!