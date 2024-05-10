The Project

What Mothers Really Want This Mothers Day

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and if you’re struggling on what to buy yours, we’ve got great news for you. It seems more and more mums are simply putting 'alone time' at the top of their Mother's Day wishlists.

They're embracing the anti-Mother's Day movement... and rejecting breaky in bed or a nice family lunch, in favour of solo vay-cay.

Whether at home or a hotel, they simply want sleep, rest and alone time this year. A relief for grown up children given the current cost of living crisis! This revelation is thanks to flower and gift retailer Arena Flower’s analysis of Parenting subreddit posts containing the keywords ‘Mother’s Day gifts’. Sifting through 5,308 comments, in which Mother’s Day gifts were mentioned, Arena Flower’s revealed the following as the top 5 gifts you can get your mum this Mother’s Day. The Top 5 Gifts For Mother’s Day

  1. Sleep/Rest/Alone time
  2. Handmade gifts
  3. Meals made by others
  4. Skincare treatments
  5. Flowers

