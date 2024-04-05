The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

What Is The Maximum Amount Of Cats A Household Should Own?

What Is The Maximum Amount Of Cats A Household Should Own?

A French couple, who owned close to 160 cats and seven dogs, have been given a one year prison sentence, and a survey has revealed that British people believe two cats is the maximum amount any household should own.

The couple, who shared a 80 sq m apartment in Nice, were also ordered to pay more than €150,000 (S$220,000) in damages to animal welfare associations and a lifetime ban on owning pets. The Nice Criminal Court ruled that the man and woman “were guilty of the offense of abandonment, given the very poor state of health” of the animals, after dozens of dehydrated, malnourished animals covered in parasites were found in every room of the couple’s home. This case lead YouGov to poll the public on what they think is the appropriate amount of animals to own in an average sized home, with 51% of British people saying that just one or two is the correct amount. At the end of the trial, the owner of the animals said she wouldn’t be “giving up”.

“Who wouldn’t appeal against an injustice like this?“ she said.

“It’s like telling a woman she won’t have any more children,” she added. “They were the loves of my life but things have gone off track.” She has defended the apartment’s condition, saying that it was temporary and that she was looking for solutions but had found herself helpless because of an infection that affected the cats and a heatwave that made her ill. A psychiatric assessment of the woman revealed that she was suffering from a mental condition known as Noah syndrome, or animal hoarding.

So, It Turns Out You're Probably Pronouncing 'Chupa Chups' Wrong
NEXT STORY

So, It Turns Out You're Probably Pronouncing 'Chupa Chups' Wrong

Advertisement

Related Articles

So, It Turns Out You're Probably Pronouncing 'Chupa Chups' Wrong

So, It Turns Out You're Probably Pronouncing 'Chupa Chups' Wrong

Australians' worlds have been rocked after finding out that they've been pronouncing Chupa Chups wrong their whole life.
Debate Rages Over The Correct Way To Capitalise Singular Letters When Typing

Debate Rages Over The Correct Way To Capitalise Singular Letters When Typing

Jack Post blew the minds of Instagram users after he posted a reel of his wife using the caps lock button to capitalise singular letters instead of shift.
Turns Out Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ AI Technology Relied On Low-Paid Workers

Turns Out Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ AI Technology Relied On Low-Paid Workers

A new report has revealed that Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ technology in Amazon Fresh stores relied heavily on human labour.
UK Town Looking To Hire Harry Styles Fans As Local Tour Guides

UK Town Looking To Hire Harry Styles Fans As Local Tour Guides

Calling all Harry Styles superfans: his hometown of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, England, is looking for 'Harries' to take visitors on guided tours.
Aussie Singer Shares "Brutal" Record Label Rejection

Aussie Singer Shares "Brutal" Record Label Rejection

Aussie singer Kaia Kingsley has shared her cutting rejection from a music label on TikTok.