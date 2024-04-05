What Is The Maximum Amount Of Cats A Household Should Own?

The couple, who shared a 80 sq m apartment in Nice, were also ordered to pay more than €150,000 (S$220,000) in damages to animal welfare associations and a lifetime ban on owning pets. The Nice Criminal Court ruled that the man and woman “were guilty of the offense of abandonment, given the very poor state of health” of the animals, after dozens of dehydrated, malnourished animals covered in parasites were found in every room of the couple’s home. This case lead YouGov to poll the public on what they think is the appropriate amount of animals to own in an average sized home, with 51% of British people saying that just one or two is the correct amount. At the end of the trial, the owner of the animals said she wouldn’t be “giving up”.

“Who wouldn’t appeal against an injustice like this?“ she said.

“It’s like telling a woman she won’t have any more children,” she added. “They were the loves of my life but things have gone off track.” She has defended the apartment’s condition, saying that it was temporary and that she was looking for solutions but had found herself helpless because of an infection that affected the cats and a heatwave that made her ill. A psychiatric assessment of the woman revealed that she was suffering from a mental condition known as Noah syndrome, or animal hoarding.