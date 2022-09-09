The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

What Happens In The Days After The Queen Has Passed Away?

What Happens In The Days After The Queen Has Passed Away?

Over the next 10 days, there are commemorations and moments of silence planned, in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

Day 1 will begin tomorrow in the UK, which will see King Charles III return to London. The Accession Council will formally declare Elizabeth’s death and the Kings accession to the throne.

UK Parliament will convene for tributes and then suspend itself until after Elizabeth’s funeral.

During the first week, Queen Elizabeth’s body will be moved from Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London.

A procession will carry her coffin to Westminster, where she will lie in state at Westminster hall for 3 days, where the public can visit for 23 hours a day.

As funeral preparations continue, King Charles III will travel to Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales, visiting the leaders of the United Kingdom

On day 10, a State Funeral will be held at Westminister Abbey, which will include two minutes of silence across the U.K.

After a final service in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the Queen will be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

Statement From Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell
NEXT STORY

Statement From Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell

Statement From Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell

Statement From Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell
Statements From New South NSW Department of Education

Statements From New South NSW Department of Education

Statements From New South NSW Department of Education
Internet Falls In Love With Retirement Home Residents' Version Of 'He's a 10 but…' Trend

Internet Falls In Love With Retirement Home Residents' Version Of 'He's a 10 but…' Trend

A retirement home in Canada has gone viral, not in the sick, contagious way but in the fun internet way.
Israeli Man Arrested After He Was Caught Letting His Dog Drive His Car

Israeli Man Arrested After He Was Caught Letting His Dog Drive His Car

Police have arrested a man in Israel after letting his dog drive his car and then posting the footage to social media.
Teenage Chess Grandmaster Offers to Play Naked to Prove He’s Not Cheating

Teenage Chess Grandmaster Offers to Play Naked to Prove He’s Not Cheating

American chess Grandmaster, Hans Niemann, has offered to "strip naked" to prove his innocence following cheating allegations.