What Happens In The Days After The Queen Has Passed Away?

Day 1 will begin tomorrow in the UK, which will see King Charles III return to London. The Accession Council will formally declare Elizabeth’s death and the Kings accession to the throne.

UK Parliament will convene for tributes and then suspend itself until after Elizabeth’s funeral.

During the first week, Queen Elizabeth’s body will be moved from Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London.

A procession will carry her coffin to Westminster, where she will lie in state at Westminster hall for 3 days, where the public can visit for 23 hours a day.

As funeral preparations continue, King Charles III will travel to Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales, visiting the leaders of the United Kingdom

On day 10, a State Funeral will be held at Westminister Abbey, which will include two minutes of silence across the U.K.

After a final service in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the Queen will be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.