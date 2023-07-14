What Does A New RBA Governor Mean For Australians?

Today, The Prime Minister announced the Reserve Bank of Australia will get its first woman leader after the federal government’s decision not to extend Philip Lowe’s tenure.

During the last 15 months of Lowe’s reign, there have been 12 interest rate hikes.

The outgoing Governor has endured heavy criticism for these hikes, ultimately leading to his downfall and the end of the Lowe era.

When his term finishes in two months, Michele Bullock will be the ninth Governor of the RBA.

Bullock is a seasoned economist and is the former right-hand woman to Lowe.

Albanese has labelled Bullock as ‘eminently qualified’ for the role, but what does this decision mean for Australians moving forward?

The incoming RBA governor is on record saying, “The unemployment rate will have to rise, and the economy does have to slow.”

However, the big question from every Aussie homeowner remains.

How will the change see the new Reserve Bank head stop raising interest rates?

Professor Stephen Hamilton joined The Project, saying that he thinks Bullock’s appointment is “certainly the safe choice” and the “right choice.”

“It’s really important that the government handles the communication carefully. So Lowe is not not being reappointed because interest rates are high.”

“Any governor, no matter who they are, would’ve had an interest as or higher than what they are now. And nothing is going to change under Bullock.

“I think the issue with Lowe is fundamental, and it certainly predates the pandemic.

“The recent review of the RBA was pretty clear that the RBA under his leadership just hasn't performed as highly as we should expect. And ultimately, someone has to be accountable for that.”

As Bullock has been working in the RBA for over forty years, Hamilton believes that she “is better placed than Lowe to perform.”

“Her communication style, her management style, I think, is much better suited to the fresh RBA that we hope to get after the review.

“Unfortunately, interest rates are going to stay where they are for some time. They may go a little higher, and a new governor is not going to make any difference to that.”