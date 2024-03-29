The Project

What China’s Wine Tariff Relaxation Means For Aussie Wine Makers

Australian wine producers expect it will take years to recover the approximately $1.2 billion in sales to China following Beijing's removal of punishing tariffs on imports.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced late on Thursday it was "no longer necessary" to impose sanctions on Australian wine imports.

They were slapped on by Beijing at the height of diplomatic tensions in 2020.

The decision removes one of the last major sanctions on $20 billion worth of Australian exports, although restrictions remain on lobster and beef.

Assistant Trade Minister Tim Ayres said about 20,000 Australians who work in the sector would benefit and could approach the year with greater confidence.

"It's testament to the fact that the Albanese government's careful, patient, effective and focused approach ... has had some success," he told reporters in Canberra.

Senator Ayres said the government was going to keep a focus on working to have sanctions lifted from rock lobster and beef at official and ministerial levels.

"I want to see fast progress on removing the remaining impediments, I'm confident that we're making very good progress," he said.

