Whale Steals The Show In Olympics Surfing Competition

The surfing events for the Paris Olympics have been held at Teahupo'o, on the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia, and some of the local wildlife also came to watch.

During the semi-final matchup between Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica, a humpback whale appeared in the background.

Incredible images show the whale breaching and frolicking in the background of the competition.

But it wasn't a joyful occasion for Hennessy, who blew her semi-final shot after taking the same wave as Weston-Webb when the Brazilian had priority, handing the Costa Rican a penalty.

France's Johanne Defay defeated Hennessy for bronze., while Weston-Webb went on to claim silver after American Caroline Marks, the reigning World Surf League champion, claimed gold in a more dramatic women's decider.

With AAP.