The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Whale Steals The Show In Olympics Surfing Competition

Whale Steals The Show In Olympics Surfing Competition

A whale has stolen the show during the surfing events in the Olympics.

The surfing events for the Paris Olympics have been held at Teahupo'o, on the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia, and some of the local wildlife also came to watch.

During the semi-final matchup between Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica, a humpback whale appeared in the background.

Incredible images show the whale breaching and frolicking in the background of the competition.

But it wasn't a joyful occasion for Hennessy, who blew her semi-final shot after taking the same wave as Weston-Webb when the Brazilian had priority, handing the Costa Rican a penalty.

France's Johanne Defay defeated Hennessy for bronze., while Weston-Webb went on to claim silver after American Caroline Marks, the reigning World Surf League champion, claimed gold in a more dramatic women's decider.

With AAP.

Jack Black Promises Fans Tenacious D Will Be Back
NEXT STORY

Jack Black Promises Fans Tenacious D Will Be Back

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Jack Black Promises Fans Tenacious D Will Be Back

    Jack Black Promises Fans Tenacious D Will Be Back

    Jack Black has reassured fans Tenacious D will “be back” after a break following Kyle Gass's controversial joke about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
    World Record Holder Lamecha Girma Taken To Hospital Following Fall In 3000m Steeplechase

    World Record Holder Lamecha Girma Taken To Hospital Following Fall In 3000m Steeplechase

    Ethiopian athlete Lamecha Girma was taken to hospital after a nasty fall in the 3000m steeplechase final on Thursday morning.
    Colin Farrell Gave Up Drinking To Better Support Son Living With Intellectual Disability

    Colin Farrell Gave Up Drinking To Better Support Son Living With Intellectual Disability

    Actor Colin Farrell has started a charity that will provide support for young adults who have an intellectual disability, saying he quit drinking to be a better father to his son with Angelman syndrome.
    Family Of French Explorer Killed In Titan Submersible Implosion Sue OceanGate

    Family Of French Explorer Killed In Titan Submersible Implosion Sue OceanGate

    The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion have filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $US50 million ($A76 million) that accuses the sub's operator of gross negligence.
    Early Learning Educators To Receive 15% Pay Rise

    Early Learning Educators To Receive 15% Pay Rise

    A pay rise for early learning educators is a step towards universal childcare, the prime minister says.