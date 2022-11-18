The Project

Wet Pet Food Is Worse For The Environment Than Dry Food, Study Shows

Pets that eat a wet food diet cause as much CO2 emission as an average person.

A new study conducted in Brazil has found that meat-heavy wet food creates eight times more emissions than dry food.

And no, that's not because it causes your pooch to toot. It's because of the production process.

The process of making wet food requires land and water usage and causes serious greenhouse gas emissions because of its high meat content.

By comparison, dry food generally only has about 45% animal product, so it has a much lighter impact on the environment.

And that's not taking into account all those dogs that dig up plants and kill birds.

The study was published in the journal of Scientific Reports, which found that a dog fed a dry food diet will contribute 828kg of CO2 emissions every year, compared to 6,541kg on a wet food diet.

This is almost equivalent to an average person's annual emissions, around 6,690kg.

So, it's probably safe to assume that Great Danes emit as much as a Saudi oil mine.

There are about 52 million dogs in Brazil, which is more than the population of children, so the researchers were determined to discover the environmental impact of this.

They also found that the emissions created by homemade meals sat in the middle of dry and wet food.

Unless your dog only eats the finest cut of prime eye fillet.

It's time for dogs to start saving the planet, no matter how intoxicating their puppy eyes are!

