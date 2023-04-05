The Project

Wests Tigers Say Controversial Commemorative Jersey Will Be Redesigned After Criticism

The Wests Tigers have apologised after being called out for an image of American soldiers used on the club's commemorative jersey intended to mark this ANZAC Round in Round 8 of the NRL.

The club's reveal of the jersey fell flat on Tuesday when it was found the image of two soldiers were actually American.

Originally, the club acknowledged it was a stock image that had been used.

The club said the design was done in collaboration with Holsworthy Army Barracks, describing the image of two soldiers walking a Middle Eastern landscape as a reminder of "the incredible bravery and sacrifice of our troops".

But on Wednesday, it announced the jersey would be redesigned after backlash on social media and from public figures.

"Wests Tigers remain as committed as ever to making this year's ANZAC Round match in Round 8 against Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles a respectful and special occasion," the club said in a statement.

"The Commemorative Jersey to be worn by our players for this match has been criticised because an image on the jersey does not accurately depict Australian or New Zealand troops.

"As a club Wests Tigers is deeply sorry if the use of this image has in any way offended anyone. This was never our intention, and we are taking steps to rectify this."

