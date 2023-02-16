Westpac The Latest Bank To Halt Rural Branch Closures Amid Senate Inquiry

Since September 2022, almost 100 bank branches have shut up shop in rural areas across the country.

This has led to a parliamentary inquiry into the reasons for banks' departures and possible solutions, along with the effects on regional economies and community welfare.

A spokesperson for Westpac said the planned closure of eight banks in rural areas would be postponed and no decisions on the future of other branches would be made during the inquiry.

The big four bank previously announced the closure of 20 regional and suburban branches, with the eight rural areas including Denmark, Western Australia, Sale, Victoria, Cloncurry in Queensland and Kingston SE in South Australia.

Victorian Nationals MP Darren Chester, who represents the community of Sale, on Wednesday, ramped up pressure on the other banks.

"Enough is enough. Stop being so bloody-minded, stop being so bloody lazy and start working with regional communities on solutions that will allow face-to-face banking to continue in our communities," he said.

The Commonwealth Bank said it would not shut any branches during the inquiry, however, NAB said they will be continuing with their planned closures.

The inquiry follows the coalition government's Regional Banking Taskforce, which found farmers, vulnerable people and small business owners struggle when a rural bank closes its doors.

The inquiry will hold its first hearing in Sale on March 2 and is open for submissions until March 31.