Westfield Shoppers Furious After Spotting Christmas Decorations In October

A shopping centre in Brisbane has drawn criticism for putting up Christmas decorations months ahead of the holiday season.

Westfield Mt Gravatt, previously known as Westfield Garden City, drew the ire of grinchy customers, who took to Reddit to air their grievances. 

“There aren't four seasons anymore, only two. Christmas and Easter,” wrote one disgruntled commenter.

“JFC can we please just get through the Halloween trinkets first,” shared another. 

“Each year, I find myself increasingly dreading the ever-bloating monstrosity that 'Christmas' has morphed into,” shared a particularly put off user. 

Some users disagreed, figuring that with so many Westfields needing festive decor, it makes sense to start preparing this early. 

“Yeah it’s a bit early, but it costs money + time to rig them up overnight, plus there aren’t many people that do this specific job for Westfield,” wrote one redditor.

“Maybe they’ve got an access need for a shop refit during October so they had to do this first, idk. Someone’s gotta be first out of the gate.”

