Western Sydney Councillors Vote To Ban Same-Sex Parenting Books

Banning books on same-sex parenting from local libraries has also placed Cumberland City Council's funding under threat as the NSW government investigates.

The council, which covers a population of about 240,000 people living near Parramatta, narrowly voted in May to "take immediate action to rid same-sex parents books/materials in council's library service".

The motion passed by six votes to five.

The state body in charge of administering anti-discrimination laws is "deeply concerned" over the ban.

"We live in a diverse and multicultural society, and it is important that our diversity is represented in the books available to our communities," Anti-Discrimination NSW president Helen McKenzie said.

"For rainbow families living in the Cumberland council area, this is a hurtful and divisive act that impacts them and their children.

"It also impacts non-rainbow families who wish to teach their children about acceptance, diversity and inclusion."

But NSW Arts Minister John Graham said banning books was a bad sign for civilisations, adding local councillors should not engage in censorship.

The councillor who put forward the motion, former mayor Steve Christou, said the community wanted the book banned.

"I'm only representing the values of our community and what the majority of people are telling us ... we're not marginalising anyone here," he said.

The majority of voters in Cumberland's four electorates opposed legalising same-sex marriage during 2017's national postal survey.

With AAP.

Image: AAP/Author: Holly Duhig