Western Bulldogs Star Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Recreates Iconic Nicky Winmar Moment As A Stand Against Racism

After scoring his first out of five goals against Brisbane Lions, the forward pulled up his shirt and pointed to his skin in celebration.

In a post-match interview with Channel 7, Ugle-Hagan got emotional explaining why he chose to recreate the moment, “I did want to make a stance. I wanted to show my presence.”

This recreation of this powerful moment approaches the 30th anniversary of Nicky Winmar’s stance.

It has been reported that the 20-year-old had been racially abused by multiple fans after Western Bulldogs lost to St Kilda in Round 2.

“Obviously, what happened last weekend was a pretty hard time, so just going out there and proving a point that I’m just a boy trying to play some football - same as the other Indigenous boys - and just being strong.”

This resulted in Ugle-Hagan taking time off to spend with family after the ordeal.

“Back in the day, they would’ve had it a lot worse, but now players are getting sick of it, and they’re making a stance,” Ugle-Hagan told The Guardian. “We’re calling them out, and we’re sorting it out, and everyone’s getting behind our back nowadays."

“Those comments definitely hurt you as an individual. You can hear a thousand compliments and then one bad comment you’re going to remember.

“But we’re making a stance and making an impact, and hopefully, we change and educate people who have no idea that racism’s not allowed and shouldn’t be a thing."

Ugle-Hagan explained how he wishes to see fans pull each other up on this abhorrent behaviour.

“I just want to see someone point them out instead of me having to contact the club and saying this happened. I’d rather someone in the [crowd] point it out and tell them, let them know that it’s not the right thing to say. That goes with any race, not just Aboriginals and Indigenous boys and girls.”