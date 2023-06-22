The Project

Western Australia To Decriminalise Abortion To Improve Access To Safe Procedures

Western Australia will move to fully decriminalise abortion in an effort to improve access to safe procedures.

The reforms have been long sought after by the Labor government.

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson on Wednesday introduced legislation to parliament removing abortion from the state's criminal code and placing it within the Public Health Act.

Women can only seek an abortion after 20 weeks in WA if two medical practitioners agree either the mother or foetus has a severe medical condition that justifies the procedure.

This has led to women being forced to travel interstate to have the procedure carried out safely.

Under the reforms, the gestational time limit for procedures will be increased to 23 weeks, and women will be able to self-refer to clinics.

The bill also scraps a requirement for women seeking later-term abortions to have their cases reviewed by members of an ethics panel.

Despite Labor controlling both houses of WA parliament, members will be given a conscience vote.

This will be the first update to the state's abortion laws in 25 years.

Sanderson said it was unacceptable women were facing barriers to abortions.

"Most of them are planned and wanted pregnancies that have just received a devastating diagnosis at the 19 or 20-week scan," she told reporters.

"The clock is ticking for them to make one of the most difficult decisions they'll ever have to make.

"This buys them time and it is a more humane and compassionate approach for those women and their families."

With AAP.

