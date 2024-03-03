The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Western Australia Becomes First State To Ban Single-Use Coffee Cups

Western Australia Becomes First State To Ban Single-Use Coffee Cups

Hundreds of millions of coffee cups are expected to be saved from landfill as the nation's first ban on plastic-lined takeaway cups takes effect.

Western Australia became the first state to introduce the ban on single-use, non-compostable coffee cups on Friday, with businesses who fail to comply threatened with hefty fines.

Instead, cafes can use compostable paperboard cups, which are excluded from the ban, or encourage customers to bring keep cups of their own, said WA Environment Minister Reece Whitby.

"This is an excellent move for the environment because we know that plastic persists in the environment for decades and decades and decades," he told reporters on Saturday.

The change is part of a wider push by the Cook government to reduce the prevalence of single-use plastics in the economy.

Also banned on Friday were unlidded disposable plastic food trays, such as sushi trays and bento boxes.

Bans on several items, including microbeads and cotton bud sticks, came into effect in 2023, while sales of plastic produce bags and takeaway containers with lids will be prohibited from September.

Whitby said more than a billion single-use plastic items, including more than 154 million coffee cups, will be saved from landfill annually.

"Western Australia is ahead of the pack," Whitby crowed.

"We are the leading state in transitioning away from single-use plastics."

With AAP.

2024 NRL Season Kicks Off In Las Vegas
NEXT STORY

2024 NRL Season Kicks Off In Las Vegas

Advertisement

Related Articles

2024 NRL Season Kicks Off In Las Vegas

2024 NRL Season Kicks Off In Las Vegas

Just weeks ago it was the setting for the most-watched Super Bowl in history, but today it was the NRL making history.
Raye Smashes BRIT Awards Record While Kylie Minogue Wins Global Icon Award

Raye Smashes BRIT Awards Record While Kylie Minogue Wins Global Icon Award

Singer Raye has beaten the record for the highest number of wins at the BRIT Awards in one year.
Sydney Councils Changing Restrictions To Revitalise Night Life

Sydney Councils Changing Restrictions To Revitalise Night Life

In a bid to revitalise Sydney's suburbs and transform them into lively night-time destinations, local councils are shaking up outdated council restrictions.
Cambridge Academic Trapped In Medieval Tower Uses Eyeliner And Cotton Bud To Escape

Cambridge Academic Trapped In Medieval Tower Uses Eyeliner And Cotton Bud To Escape

After fearing for her life, a Cambridge academic escaped a medieval tower after being trapped in it for seven hours, using only an eyeliner pencil and a cotton bud.
Solo Orca Caught Attacking A Great White Shark In Incredible Footage

Solo Orca Caught Attacking A Great White Shark In Incredible Footage

Observers were left speechless after footage of a great white shark getting attacked by a solo killer whale was captured for the first time.