Western Australia Becomes First State To Ban Single-Use Coffee Cups

Western Australia became the first state to introduce the ban on single-use, non-compostable coffee cups on Friday, with businesses who fail to comply threatened with hefty fines.

Instead, cafes can use compostable paperboard cups, which are excluded from the ban, or encourage customers to bring keep cups of their own, said WA Environment Minister Reece Whitby.

"This is an excellent move for the environment because we know that plastic persists in the environment for decades and decades and decades," he told reporters on Saturday.

The change is part of a wider push by the Cook government to reduce the prevalence of single-use plastics in the economy.

Also banned on Friday were unlidded disposable plastic food trays, such as sushi trays and bento boxes.

Bans on several items, including microbeads and cotton bud sticks, came into effect in 2023, while sales of plastic produce bags and takeaway containers with lids will be prohibited from September.

Whitby said more than a billion single-use plastic items, including more than 154 million coffee cups, will be saved from landfill annually.

"Western Australia is ahead of the pack," Whitby crowed.

"We are the leading state in transitioning away from single-use plastics."

With AAP.