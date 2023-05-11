Wendy’s To Trial AI Chatbots For Drive-Thru Orders

From next month, U.S. fast-food chain Wendy’s will be trialling a new AI chatbot that will take your drive-thru order.

Powered by Google Cloud’s AI software, the pilot program dubbed “Fresh AI” is set to launch in the Columbus, Ohio, area.

Wendy’s believes the new technology will revolutionise the fast-food industry.

“By leveraging generative AI, Wendy’s seeks to take the complexity out of the ordering process so employees can focus on serving up fast, fresh-made, quality food and exceptional service,” the company said in a press release.

The chatbot will reportedly be trained to recognise multiple phrases when customers order. For example, when a customer orders a milkshake, they are asking for a Frosty, Wendy’s version of the ice-cream beverage.

Google Cloud’s chief executive, Thomas Kurian, believes the new technology will fundamentally change how customers interact with brands.

“Generative AI is fundamentally changing how people interact with brands, and we anticipate Wendy’s integration of Google Cloud’s generative AI technology will set a new standard for great drive-thru experiences for the quick-service industry,” he said.