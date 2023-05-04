Weight Loss Empire Jenny Craig To Close After 40 Years

In a leaked staff email, seen by NBC News, the company will close down after four decades as a leader in its industry, with many employees to finish working on Friday.

The notice informed workers that they would receive a 'final pay cheque, including compensation earned through your last day of work and all accrued, unused paid time off.’

Bloomberg reported last month that the company was searching for a buyer.

It was reported at the time that the company had amassed around $US250 million in debt and was weighing up filing for bankruptcy.