Weetabix Ends Milk Or Cereal First Debate With A Very Controversial Answer

Top Gear host James May posted a viral tweet exclaiming,

Who, the bloody hell, puts the milk in the bowl first and then the cornflakes? Just seen this happen and it disturbed me.



— James May (@MrJamesMay) July 3, 2023

Weetabix replied to this tweet with “Rules were meant to be broken, James", with a video depicting the ‘beige flag’ of the company pouring the milk into the bowl first before adding the delicious wheat biscuits.

Rules were meant to be broken James… 👀 pic.twitter.com/FdyXWnYz9r — Weetabix (@weetabix) July 3, 2023

May replied swiftly, tweeting, “Lunatics”. Honestly, I tend to agree with May. This method does not make any sense at all. Many were quick to share their thoughts on this controversial cereal preparation.

“Can I unsee this tweet, please,” one user asked.

“After some consideration (and watching the thoughtfully supplied video) I think I will continue putting cereal in the bowl first, then adding the appropriate amount of milk,” another wrote.

Another added, “How do you know how much milk to put into the bowl, very strange behaviour.”

“It looks more like two biscuits dipping their a*se in a milky jacuzzi. That professional art, for ya!” another said.