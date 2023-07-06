The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Weetabix Ends Milk Or Cereal First Debate With A Very Controversial Answer

Weetabix Ends Milk Or Cereal First Debate With A Very Controversial Answer

British cereal giant Weetabix has finally settled the debate of what goes in the bowl first, the cereal or milk.

Top Gear host James May posted a viral tweet exclaiming, “Who, the bloody hell, puts the milk in the bowl first and then the cornflakes? Just seen this happen, and it disturbed me.”

Weetabix replied to this tweet with “Rules were meant to be broken, James", with a video depicting the ‘beige flag’ of the company pouring the milk into the bowl first before adding the delicious wheat biscuits.

May replied swiftly, tweeting, “Lunatics”. Honestly, I tend to agree with May. This method does not make any sense at all. Many were quick to share their thoughts on this controversial cereal preparation.

“Can I unsee this tweet, please,” one user asked.

“After some consideration (and watching the thoughtfully supplied video) I think I will continue putting cereal in the bowl first, then adding the appropriate amount of milk,” another wrote.

Another added, “How do you know how much milk to put into the bowl, very strange behaviour.”

“It looks more like two biscuits dipping their a*se in a milky jacuzzi. That professional art, for ya!” another said.

New Data Finds Australian Rents Have Gone Up 2.5% Nationally, With Sydney And Melbourne Hit The Worst
NEXT STORY

New Data Finds Australian Rents Have Gone Up 2.5% Nationally, With Sydney And Melbourne Hit The Worst

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New Data Finds Australian Rents Have Gone Up 2.5% Nationally, With Sydney And Melbourne Hit The Worst

    New Data Finds Australian Rents Have Gone Up 2.5% Nationally, With Sydney And Melbourne Hit The Worst

    A new report has revealed that national rental rates have risen 2.5%, with Melbourne and Sydney the worst hit.
    Colosseum Vandal Didn't Understand How Important the Colosseum Was

    Colosseum Vandal Didn't Understand How Important the Colosseum Was

    We've all made mistakes in our lives, but probably none of us have made one so astronomical that it's made international news.
    Cost Of Living Crisis is Forcing Divorced Couples To Live Together

    Cost Of Living Crisis is Forcing Divorced Couples To Live Together

    The cost-of-living crisis has been a real pain in the butt. Everything is expensive; it’s hard to keep fuel in your car and food on the table.
    Tourist Becomes Obsessed With Iconic Aussie ‘Tradie’ Shirt And Returns To Australia To Buy Them

    Tourist Becomes Obsessed With Iconic Aussie ‘Tradie’ Shirt And Returns To Australia To Buy Them

    For one tourist from Singapore, it wasn’t Australia’s beautiful scenery or iconic buildings that made him happy; it was our iconic tradie shirt.
    Experts May Have Figured Out Why We Wake Up Before Our Alarms

    Experts May Have Figured Out Why We Wake Up Before Our Alarms

    Experts believe they’ve discovered the reason why we seem to always wake up before our alarms go off in the morning.