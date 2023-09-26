The Project

Wedding Guests Outraged After Couple Charges $3,800 To Attend

That's a lot of money but at least the drinks are free. Right? Wrong. The cheeky, exorbitant price doesn't even include a drink.

Anyone who's planned a wedding knows how expensive it can get, and I'm sure while I was planning mine, my wife, who was doing all the planning really, would have no doubt loved to charge everyone a fee and recoup some of the money.

But you don't. You set a budget, and you stick to it, complaining to each other how much it sucks that you're spending a small fortune to feed a bunch of people, many of whom you've not seen in years and won't for many more to come.

It's fine. It's whatever. Hopefully, they bring good gifts.

One of the guests took to Reddit and said he'd received an invite with a link at the bottom that read, "Click here for payment."

The guest assumed it was for a honeymoon fund but was shocked to learn that it was a fee to attend the event. He even called the venue to clarify that it wasn't a mistake. It wasn't.

The poster added, "After the wedding (I) checked the cost of the venue, and calculated that the cost had been spread amongst the guests but NOT the bride and groom, so they had basically got a free wedding out of it."

Connectors agreed it was a steep price tag. "I'm sorry (not sorry), but I would never pay to attend a wedding, let alone pay $2000. The entitlement is overflowing here."

Another said the guests were "Absolute idiots for just meekly going along with this scam."

Nobody appeared to be team payment on this one. "I don't care who the bride and groom are to me. If you want a specific type of wedding, pay for it yourself. What they did was downright tacky."

