The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Wedding Guest Exposes Her Mortifying Dress Blunder Online

Wedding Guest Exposes Her Mortifying Dress Blunder Online

A wedding guest has been left red-faced after attending a friend’s wedding wearing the exact same dress as the bridesmaids.

Taylor Fogarty, from Florida, didn’t realise her mistake until the bridesmaids began walking down the aisle, dressed in the same floor-length pastel blue dresses. She took to TikTok to expose herself and reveal that she was “dying inside” after committing the social faux pas. Not only was she dressed to match the wedding’s colour palette, she was also in the exact same dress as the bridesmaids. “I immediately started going bright red and my stomach was in knots. I just got so uncomfortable I wanted to leave, I fully couldn’t enjoy myself,” Fogarty said speaking with Kennedy News.

“I didn’t talk to the bridesmaids, I approached the bride at the reception and apologised. I was so embarrassed I felt like I had to say something.” “An older man said something about it when I was getting food at the buffet. I just walked away dying inside,” she said.

“It makes me cringe.” While she claims that the bride didn’t seem to mind, Fogarty said that she could tell the woman felt “some type of way about it.” TikTok users were quick to add their two cents, too. “It happened to me last summer. Couples really need to put what colours they don’t want people wearing on the invite,” one social media user said.

Another said, “I’d literally leave and buy another one I can’t.”

“Yup I did that too. A hunter green silk dress … I was so embarrassed. Some of the people kept asking why I wasn’t sitting with the wedding party,” another said.

One social media user said: “Girl... what were you thinking,” stating that the dress looked like it was straight off of the bridesmaid rack. A handful of users also said they always ask the bride what colours the bridesmaids will be wearing to avoid this situation, which Fogarty now says she will do for all future weddings she attends.

Two Nights Of Broken Sleep Can Make You Feel Decades Older
NEXT STORY

Two Nights Of Broken Sleep Can Make You Feel Decades Older

Advertisement

Related Articles

Two Nights Of Broken Sleep Can Make You Feel Decades Older

Two Nights Of Broken Sleep Can Make You Feel Decades Older

Swedish experts have discovered that people feel years or decades older after just two nights of broken sleep.
Rebel Wilson Reveals She Had Sex For The First Time At 35

Rebel Wilson Reveals She Had Sex For The First Time At 35

Rebel Wilson has dropped another snippet from her new book, revealing she lost her virginity at the age of 35.
Sports Betting Company On The Hunt For A ‘Wiener Connoisseur’

Sports Betting Company On The Hunt For A ‘Wiener Connoisseur’

Online sports betting company BetUS is looking for someone - not just any someone, a wiener enthusiast - to travel to all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums in search of the biggest wieners in the league.
Easter Chocolate Price Hike Could Double By Next Year

Easter Chocolate Price Hike Could Double By Next Year

Chocoholics feeling the pinch over the price of Easter chocolates are being warned to brace themselves for a further increase next year.
Mike Tyson Launches Line Of Ear Shaped Edibles

Mike Tyson Launches Line Of Ear Shaped Edibles

Paying homage to the champ's most notorious moment, heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson has launched a line of cannabis-infused gummies in the shape of a bitten ear called 'Mike Bites.'