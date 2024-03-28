Wedding Guest Exposes Her Mortifying Dress Blunder Online

Taylor Fogarty, from Florida, didn’t realise her mistake until the bridesmaids began walking down the aisle, dressed in the same floor-length pastel blue dresses. She took to TikTok to expose herself and reveal that she was “dying inside” after committing the social faux pas. Not only was she dressed to match the wedding’s colour palette, she was also in the exact same dress as the bridesmaids. “I immediately started going bright red and my stomach was in knots. I just got so uncomfortable I wanted to leave, I fully couldn’t enjoy myself,” Fogarty said speaking with Kennedy News.

“I didn’t talk to the bridesmaids, I approached the bride at the reception and apologised. I was so embarrassed I felt like I had to say something.” “An older man said something about it when I was getting food at the buffet. I just walked away dying inside,” she said.

“It makes me cringe.” While she claims that the bride didn’t seem to mind, Fogarty said that she could tell the woman felt “some type of way about it.” TikTok users were quick to add their two cents, too. “It happened to me last summer. Couples really need to put what colours they don’t want people wearing on the invite,” one social media user said.

Another said, “I’d literally leave and buy another one I can’t.”

“Yup I did that too. A hunter green silk dress … I was so embarrassed. Some of the people kept asking why I wasn’t sitting with the wedding party,” another said.

One social media user said: “Girl... what were you thinking,” stating that the dress looked like it was straight off of the bridesmaid rack. A handful of users also said they always ask the bride what colours the bridesmaids will be wearing to avoid this situation, which Fogarty now says she will do for all future weddings she attends.