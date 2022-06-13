The Project

Weather Warnings As NSW Coast Smashed By Large Swell And Gale Force Winds

Large parts of the NSW coast have been hit by strong or gale-force winds, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issuing a warning.

A low-pressure system in the South Tasman Sea has generated "hazardous surf conditions" along the NSW coast.

"Conditions in these areas could be dangerous so it's important that people stay away from the surf," BOM NSW said on Twitter.

NSW Life Saving has also warned that conditions are "hazardous" for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, surfing or swimming.

Conditions will see large waves along the NSW coast, with the swell at south-facing beaches possibly exceeding 10-foot.

"People should consider staying out of the water. Rock fishers, in particular, are at risk and should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean," said Joel Wiseman, Surf Life Saving NSW Director of Lifesaving.

"This time of year is statistically a very dangerous period for rock fishing accidents and tragedies."

Wiseman added that only a "handful" of beaches are patrolled by council lifeguards at this time of year, and many would be closed due to the conditions.

