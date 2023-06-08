The Project

Wearing Thongs May Be Worse For Your Feet Than First Thought

Thongs are synonymous with Australian culture; we're one of the only countries in the world that refer to them as that and wear them as often as we do, but are they bad for your feet?

Rain, hail or shine, someone will be seen wearing a pair of thongs.

But unknown to many, they're not only bad for your feet but can cause some serious harm over a prolonged period.

One of the main issues with them is that they're too flat; according to Complete Podiatry, they can "increase stress in your forefoot and calf muscles with regular use and promote sore, uncomfortable feet."

Your toes can also suffer, with many needing to use them to grip the floor when walking.

Podiatrist Paul Macaulay said he would never wear them, 'when you put your foot through the loops, you have to grip for the shoe, and that can cause claw toeing,' he said.

This can cause your toe to bend like a claw and become inflexible, causing wearers further trouble when buying shoes in the future.

The constant gripping by your toes can also cause tendonitis; this can cause your tendons to swell and become inflamed, causing further pain and austerity.

Thongs also offer very little grip themselves, which has caused many to slip and fall.

Complete Pediatry report that due to your feet being open to the elements, the dry summer air can dehydrate your skin and can "encourage cracks and splits to develop about your heels which can lead to pain and infections."

