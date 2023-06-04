The Project

We Have Not Been Cleaning Our Feet Properly, According To Experts

Whether you love them or think that they're gross, feet aren't getting the attention they deserve in the shower.

Podophobes are so grossed out by feet that they can't even look at their own for long enough to give them a proper scrub.

Even if you're not disgusted by them, you're probably one of the 75 per cent of people who aren't washing their feet properly.

It's estimated that only a quarter of people have good foot hygiene, which is leading to a global increase in toenail problems and fungal infections as they grow increasingly resistant to treatment.

According to studies, many people assume that the soapy water flowing over their feet in the shower is enough to keep them clean. Turns out, this isn't the case.

Experts are advising that feet should get an all-over scrub every two days, including between the toes.

People with diabetes should aim for a daily foot scrub as the condition reduces blood flow to the tootsies and leads to a greater risk of problems.

Feet should also be completely dry before being put in shoes and socks as the fungal infection tinea pedis is easily contracted from warm and damp environments.

Additionally, people who don't regularly wash their feet are at a higher risk of contracting hookworm. The infection can occur when bare feet come into contact with soil where worm larvae thrive. Regular scrubbing helps to prevent infection by removing any eggs and larvae that might have been picked up on a walk through the mud.

Other suggestions from the CDC to boost overall foot health include regular toenail clipping and changing your socks daily. You know... basic hygiene.

