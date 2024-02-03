The Project

We Can All Relax, Elmo Says He’s ‘Doing Great’ After Everyone Trauma Dumped On Him

Sesame Street’s Elmo checked in with social media a few days ago, asking how everyone was doing.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Elmo posted to X.

This opened the floodgates for X users to unload how they were feeling onto the children’s show character, garnering over 10,000 replies.

“Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come,” one person wrote. “Every single day and every single week for life.”

“Elmo, I’m suffering from existential dread over here,” another said.

Rapper T-Pain replied that he was “just looking for somebody to talk to and show [him] some love.”

Now, Elmo has responded, after many asked if the Muppet was doing okay after the trauma dump he received.

“A lot of friends have been asking, and yes, Elmo is doing great,” Elmo said.

“Today is Elmo’s birthday! Yeah, baby! Thank you for checking in. Now let’s have a party!”

Happy Birthday Elmo!

Heat Warning For Large Parts Of Australia While Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily Set To Return On Queensland-Northern Territory Border

