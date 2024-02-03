We Can All Relax, Elmo Says He’s ‘Doing Great’ After Everyone Trauma Dumped On Him

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Elmo posted to X.

This opened the floodgates for X users to unload how they were feeling onto the children’s show character, garnering over 10,000 replies.

“Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come,” one person wrote. “Every single day and every single week for life.”

“Elmo, I’m suffering from existential dread over here,” another said.

Rapper T-Pain replied that he was “just looking for somebody to talk to and show [him] some love.”

Now, Elmo has responded, after many asked if the Muppet was doing okay after the trauma dump he received.

“A lot of friends have been asking, and yes, Elmo is doing great,” Elmo said.

“Today is Elmo’s birthday! Yeah, baby! Thank you for checking in. Now let’s have a party!”

Happy Birthday Elmo!