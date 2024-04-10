The Project

'Wave Object' Sparks Debate Over Its Purpose

Kmart customers have been baffled over the $2.50 'Wave Object' and its intended purpose.

The pink, speckled object has been on Kmart shelves since 2023 and has now been marked down to just $2.50, reigniting discussions on what it is meant to be used for.

Speculation as to what this object is for has had many using their imagination, with some claiming it to be some sort of holder for soap, sunglasses, business cards and tacos.

Taking to Facebook, one woman asked, "I bought this because I thought it was cute and on sale. What is it though? Does anyone have it and can share some photos?"

"I love it when even Kmart doesn't know what a thing is used for. What would you use the 'object' for/with?" another asked.

"Holds bread and sausages when selling at a market for a barbecue, works well have used them at our stall," one person wrote.

"I see a taco holder," another wrote, while another said that they use it to put their makeup brushes on "so the muck doesn't get on the counter when I'm using doing my face."

However, one Einstein customer solved the mystery by pointing out the product description, revealing that the wave object is nothing more than a decorative piece.

"Capture the essence of water with this stunning wave object, a mesmerising addition to elevate your home's decor," the Kmart description reads.

