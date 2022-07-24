Water-Savvy Pups Take Part In The Annual Dog Surfing Championships

More than 30 dogs and their owners showed off their skills – and fancy dress - on paddleboards for the competition at Branksome Dene Chine Beach, in the south of England.

It is the fourth time the annual event has taken place, and more than 3,000 people attended the event and the music festival that runs alongside it.

Organisers monitor the dogs to make sure they are safe and happy while out on the waves.

"We're really excited because after three years undefeated, reigning champions James Clarke and his beagle Bear have announced their retirement - so we'll have to crown a new top dog!” organiser Mark Reeves told the BBC.

After five rounds of heats, three semi-finals and the ultimate final round, Max and his owner Danny were crowned the winners for 2022.