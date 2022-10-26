The Project

Water Company Reveals Whether The Two Different Flush Buttons On Toilets Do Anything

Most toilets have two flush options – half and full – but it turns out many don’t know the difference between the two or why there are two options.

Thames Water, the U.K.’s largest public water supply company, found that half of those they surveyed did not think the smaller button was for a smaller flush.

Andrew Tucker, Thames Water’s water efficiency manager, said this could be down to there being so many different types of toilets that people did not know what buttons did on each one.

“In many cases, what seems to be the obvious option for a shorter flush actually uses the most water,” he said.

“A big flush typically uses six litres of water whereas a little flush is only half that, so it’s important we all know which is which to help keep the amount of water we’re using to a minimum.

“Every drop we supply comes from rivers, streams, and the underground aquifers that help maintain healthy levels in waterways and taking too much can have a detrimental impact on them.

Tucker said that modern push-button toilets are also notorious for being leakey, and a leaky toilet is “literally money down the drain”.

“When you have a leaky loo, the water just dribbles away down into the pan so often goes unnoticed apart maybe a small ripple in the bottom of the loo, but they can waste huge volumes of water,” he said.

