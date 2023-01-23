Washing Your Hair Daily May Be Doing More Bad Than Good

According to Sam Cinkir, CEO skin and hair specialists Este Medical Group, washing your hair every day can lead to breakage and hair loss.

Speaking to The Sun, Cinkir advised for most people, washing your hair once or twice a week is the “sweet spot” for healthy locks.

“The importance of personal grooming and being ‘clean’ is instilled in us from an early age, but there is such a thing as overkill,” he said.

“Washing your hair too often can lead to a whole range of problems, from tangles, split ends and breakages to a dry and itchy scalp, especially if done with harsh shampoos.

“Our hair produces a natural oil called sebum, which helps protect from moisture loss, but shampooing too often strips this away and leaves our locks vulnerable to damage."

Cinkir advised people to use lukewarm water, instead of hot water.

People with fine hair should only wash their hair twice a week or three times if the hair is particularly oily, while those with thicker strands should only wash it once or twice a week.