The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Washing Your Hair Daily May Be Doing More Bad Than Good

Washing Your Hair Daily May Be Doing More Bad Than Good

A hair expert has warned people against washing their hair every day, as it may be doing more damage to their hair than good.

According to Sam Cinkir, CEO skin and hair specialists Este Medical Group, washing your hair every day can lead to breakage and hair loss.

Speaking to The Sun, Cinkir advised for most people, washing your hair once or twice a week is the “sweet spot” for healthy locks.

“The importance of personal grooming and being ‘clean’ is instilled in us from an early age, but there is such a thing as overkill,” he said.

“Washing your hair too often can lead to a whole range of problems, from tangles, split ends and breakages to a dry and itchy scalp, especially if done with harsh shampoos.

“Our hair produces a natural oil called sebum, which helps protect from moisture loss, but shampooing too often strips this away and leaves our locks vulnerable to damage."

Cinkir advised people to use lukewarm water, instead of hot water.

People with fine hair should only wash their hair twice a week or three times if the hair is particularly oily, while those with thicker strands should only wash it once or twice a week.

King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish
NEXT STORY

King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish

    King Charles' Former Butler Says You're Cutting Cheese Wrong And We Need Stop Being Selfish

    And you could be ruining it for your guests.
    Australian Manuka Honey Producers Win Legal Case To Use Name ‘Manuka’

    Australian Manuka Honey Producers Win Legal Case To Use Name ‘Manuka’

    Australian honey producers have successfully won their case to use the name Manuka honey in the UK and Europe, after New Zealand producers dropped their bid to trademark the name.
    Pink Floyd Called ‘Woke’ By Commenters After Misunderstanding Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Artwork

    Pink Floyd Called ‘Woke’ By Commenters After Misunderstanding Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Artwork

    Commenters have been mocked after accusing Pink Floyd of ‘going woke’ for uploading a new Facebook profile photo featuring a rainbow, with fans seeming to forget the rainbow is in reference to their Dark Side Of The Moon albu
    Beyonce Reportedly Earned $35 Million For A One-Hour Concert In Dubai

    Beyonce Reportedly Earned $35 Million For A One-Hour Concert In Dubai

    Beyonce has just had a mega payday for a mere few hours work in Dubai.
    ‘Netflix Curse’ Concludes At The Australian Open, Leaving Fans Stunned

    ‘Netflix Curse’ Concludes At The Australian Open, Leaving Fans Stunned

    It's been a big few days for upsets at the Australian Open, in what is quickly becoming known as the ‘Netflix Curse’.