Washing Machine Voted As Greatest Ever Domestic Invention

In an era that has seen the invention of televisions and fridges, the washing machine has instead been voted the best domestic invention of the last 100 years.

It’s a modest household appliance that almost everyone in the world uses.  

  

And now, it’s been voted the best domestic invention of the past 100 years.  

  

In the biggest ever consumer survey conducted by UK magazine ‘Good Housekeeping’, the washing machine was voted by readers as their favourite domestic invention.  

  

And fair enough, too, I’m too lazy to hand scrub my own clothes.  

  

Fridges and fridge-freezers claimed a sizeable share of the votes, while 2,451 voters found that the internet had the greatest influence on modern life.  

  

In the survey conducted in the UK, the Queen was picked as the number one female role model, securing 34 per cent of the vote.  

  

Thirteen per cent of voters said the Queen had more influence on them than their own mothers and grandmothers.  

  

An enormous number of readers, 91 per cent, said they believe women are better off today than they were 100 years ago, most highlighting more education opportunities, birth control and financial independence as driving forces.  

  

“We’re incredibly proud of Good Housekeeping’s 100-year heritage in the UK,” Editor-in-chief Gaby Huddart said.  

  

“This is the biggest consumer survey we’ve ever conducted into attitudes, and our mission was to capture the key developments in British history, culture and the home, according to British women.” 

