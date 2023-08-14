Warnings Property Prices Could Hit Record Highs

Property prices are well and truly rebounding after shaking off the short but sharp downturn.

House prices are predicted to climb an average of 2 to 4 per cent by mid next year.

If you live in Sydney, the jump could be as high as 6 to 9 per cent.

This would mean the median price tag will hit a record high of just over $1.6 million.

In 2022, some economists were predicting prices would fall by as much as 20 percent.

Instead demand from buyers competing for the few homes on the market and strong immigration has driven prices up.

Additionally, the proportion of income needed to cover mortgage repayments has sky-rocketed.

Figures provided exclusively to The Project show average repayments on an entry-level home for a couple aged 25-34 is equal to 42 per cent of their income.

This figure is up from 29 per cent at the end of 2018.

Sydney and Canberra are the cities proving to be the hardest for first timers.

Sydney first timers are using 58% of their income, while those couples looking in Canberra are using 49%.

Experts now predict strong population growth and a limited supply of new housing will continue to put pressure on property prices.

Economists are warning the public that we’re yet to see the fallout from fast-rising rates, with many homeowners facing a ‘mortgage cliff’ in coming months as their low-interest fixed loans expire.

With a new wave of mortgage stress incoming, almost half a million borrowers are coming off their fixed rate mortgage in the next six months.