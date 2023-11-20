Warnings For Aussies To Watch Out For Scammers During Black Friday Sales

Now, the biggest sales are online, and for scammers, Black Friday is the perfect time to sneak into your devices.

Legit retailers are expecting to pull in a staggering $6.36 billion this week, and scammers are prepping to make a motza, too.

The latest figures show they've fleeced us out of around $3 billion dollars in just 12 months, almost double the previous year.

Eighty-five per cent of us say online scams are on the rise, but 70 per cent still say they're not sure how to spot one.

Close to three thousand fake websites have already been reported to the ACCC this year.

Another trick is social media ads; if they look too good to be true, then they probably are.

And finally, watch for gift card scams or receiving fake order confirmation and delivery emails.

So, if your phone and emails are overflowing with deals right now, remember, for scammers, the top Black Friday money-saving plan is taking yours.

Professor of Cyber Security Richard Buckland told The Project that the Black Friday sales period lowers shoppers' inhibitions, making them prime targets for cybercriminals.

"It's a time we're all clicking and excited and buying in fear of missing out on things, so our defences aren't so good, and also, there's a growing number of cyber criminals who are keen to get our money," he explained.

Buckland said the best action to take if you've been scammed is to contact your bank and the retailer you bought from.

"Report it to the organisation if it was something like eBay or Amazon or a large retailer, I'd let them know," he said.

"It's not helping you, but it will help others if they know about the scam and can stop it."