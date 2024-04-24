Warning Note Left For Prospective Tenants At Brisbane Rental Property

The warning note was shared to the Brisbane subreddit by u/ViolinistNatural4852, who said her husband spotted the message written in red marker and entirely in capital letters.

The written note said that property was plagued with “mould and paint peeling” in the bathroom, broken window hinges and lacked any sound proofing with noisy neigbours.

It went on to say the rental was “cockroach infested” and that the owner would enter the property when he shouldn’t and was allegedly “cheap”, raising the rent and refusing to fix things.

The note ended with a final message of caution; “Worst rental experience ever RUN!”

The man inspecting the property managed to take a photo before a real estate agent reportedly wiped it away.

The former tenant, who has not been identified, told the Courier Mail that they didn’t expect their warning to get so much attention.

“I simply wanted to warn people that they should steer clear unless they are desperate,” they said.

“We’ve been unhappy since day one, and we just felt deceived and unsatisfied.

Speaking to news.com.au, the woman who posted the photo to Reddit said the list left her husband “shocked” and “He didn’t inspect further”.

“(The) main concern for us in that text was regarding the owner who comes on to the property when he shouldn’t,” she explained.

The couple have been struggling to find a rental in the current difficult market, and were disappointed to find out that the property apparently had so many issues.

“We had high hopes for that property,” the woman said.

“It is really hard for many of us to find a house that is in a reasonable price range. We are still in the process of finding a rental house. We haven’t come across many that are available.”