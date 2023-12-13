Warning Issued For Bali Tourists Over Active Volcano

It is a popular tourist destination for its stunning views and is a sacred site for locals.

The Head of Bali’s Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), Made Rentin, told local media outlets that the activity of the volcano was at “Normal Level 1” but urged tourists and locals to rethink any plans to hike up the volcano.

According to The Bali Sun, November saw two low-frequency earthquakes, four deep volcanic earthquakes, seven local tectonic earthquakes and 57 distant tectonic earthquakes recorded.

“Volcanic earthquakes that are still being recorded indicate that there is still supply [of lava] beneath the surface of Mount Agung,” Rentin told The Bali Sun.

On December 3, 23 hikers were killed when Indonesia’s Mount Marapi volcano erupted. Officials reported 75 people hiking the volcano that day when the volcano spewed an ash tower 3 kilometres into the sky.

The last major eruption occurred in 2017. Over 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate. From then until 2019, hundreds of smaller volcanic earthquakes were recorded.