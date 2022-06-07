Warning For KFC Lovers – Due To Recent Floods, They Are Experiencing A Lettuce Shortage

In KFC news, restaurants across the country have been impacted by the recent floods, with the country's lettuce shortage impacting your favourite burgers.

Lockyer Valley lettuce farmers have been heavily impacted by the floods and are in dire need of a multi-million-dollar relief package to prevent them from leaving the industry, the peak horticulture group has warned.

Due to unseasonable rain since February, farmers have lost multiple crops, putting their businesses at risk of collapse. Some supermarkets around the country have been lettuce prices for up to $12 each.

"We are a little bit cautious about drawing a direct line between any one natural disaster and increased prices and effects in the grocery aisle, but that is the case this time around," Growcom acting chief executive Richard Shannon told ABC Radio.

KFC placed a ‘heads up’ on their website, advising customers of the lettuce shortage and that it will be mixed with cabbage. And for those heavily opposed to cabbage, they can opt to remove it.