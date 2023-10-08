The Project

Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour Named World’s Most Overpriced Tourist Spot

Sorry to all the Harry Potter fans out there, but the Warner Bros. Studio Tour: The Making of Harry Potter has been named the most overpriced tourist attraction in the world.

An analysis of TripAdvisor Reviews from 134 countries has exposed the world’s most overpriced tourist activities, with U.K. attractions claiming four of the top 5 spots. 

While on holiday, it's challenging to resist indulging in the typical tourist activities. In Paris, a visit to the Eiffel Tower is a must, just as you can't miss the Taj Mahal in India or Melbourne's immobile giant Ferris Wheel, the Melbourne Star. 

Nobody wants to spend a whole bunch of time and money travelling halfway across the world, and then miss out on the iconic attractions everyone talks about. 

Taking a quick detour to see Big Ben is a small effort that could turn out to be the highlight of your trip. 

Fortunately, most of these tourist hotspots are free, so even if you don’t have a good time, you haven’t wasted any money on it. 

However, some attractions do come with a hefty price tag, and splurging a big hunk of cash and valuable vacation time on them can leave you feeling somewhat disappointed.  

But how do you know which attractions are worth it and which are an overpriced waste of time? Luckily, Saving Spot has the solution. Through a meticulous analysis of TripAdvisor reviews and a keen search for keywords like 'expensive,' they've compiled a list of the top ten tourist rip-offs. 

Sadly, it’s bad news for the Potterheads out there. Topping the list at number one is 'The Making Of Harry Potter' at Warner Brothers Studio, with more than eight thousand mentions of the word 'expensive.' 

Claiming the second spot is England's 'LEGOLAND Windsor Resort,' followed closely by another U.K. attraction, the London Eye, at number three. 

Securing the fourth position is the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, followed by the U.K. yet again, with The Shard viewing gallery. 

So stay away from those tourist rip offs and just stick with the free stuff. 

The 10 Worst Value Tourist Attractions:

  1. Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter (London, England)
  2. LEGOLAND Windsor Resort (Windsor, England)
  3. The London Eye (London, England)
  4. Burj Khalifa (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)
  5. The View from The Shard (London, England)
  6. Universal Studios (Florida, U.S.A.)
  7. Blue Lagoon (Grindavík, Iceland)
  8. Magic Kingdom Park, Walt Disney World Resort (Florida, U.S.A.)
  9. Warwick Castle (Warwick, England)
  10. Empire State Building (New York, U.S.A.)
