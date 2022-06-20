Want to Cut Back Spending? Research Says You Should Stop Drinking Coffee

We all know that coffee has a lot of impacts on our behaviour. It makes us more alert, makes Melbourne's people very smug, and keeps people with neck tattoos gainfully employed as inner-city baristas.

But, new research published in the Journal of Marketing has revealed that it also greatly impacts our spending habits.

“Caffeine, as a powerful stimulant, releases dopamine in the brain, which excites the mind and the body,” said Professor Dipayan Biswas, a researcher at the University of South Florida.

“This leads to a higher energetic state, which in turn enhances impulsivity and decreases self-control.” Which is very true.

Anyone who drinks coffee regularly will tell you that it enhances one’s impulse to immediately go to the toilet by decreasing the control they have over their bowels.

But, caffeine can also increase a person’s impulsivity and reduce their self-control when it comes to purchasing products they don’t need.

“While moderate amounts of caffeine intake can have positive health benefits, there can be unintended consequences of being caffeinated while shopping,” Dr. Biswas explains.

“That is, consumers trying to control impulsive spending should avoid consuming caffeinated beverages before shopping.”

In the study, over 300 shoppers were provided with either a free cup of coffee or a free cup of a decaffeinated coffee or water. As they exited the store, the shoppers then handed over their receipts to the researchers to compare just how much either shopper spent, but also what they spent their money on.

Those who drank coffee before shopping spent about 50% more money and bought nearly 30% more items than shoppers who drank decaf or water.

In addition, the caffeinated shoppers tended to purchase more non-essential items like scented candles. Which actually makes quite a lot of sense. If drinking coffee makes you go to the bathroom a lot, it’s a good idea to have a few scented candles strategically placed around your home.

Similar results were observed for online shopping. When they analysed the buying habits of 200 business school students from a pre-selected list of 66 options, the caffeinated students were more likely to purchase non-essential items, like a massager, while the non-caffeinated students were more likely to make practical purchases like a notebook.

So, it’s very possible that coffee has been the motivation behind many of the impulsive purchases that we now regret.

That ab-cruncher collecting dust in the corner of your living room might just be a coffee purchase. In fact, Elon Musk’s decision to buy Twitter several billion dollars over its market price could be put down to a double espresso he had that morning.

The message is clear: if you are trying to cut back on your non-essential purchases, try cutting back on purchasing coffee first.