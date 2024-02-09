The Project

Want To Climb Mount Everest? You'll Now Have To Bring Your Poo Back With You To Base Camp

Climbers attempting to scale the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest, will have to purchase poop bags and bring their waste back down with them for proper disposal, according to a new regulation.

Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Pasang Lhamu rural municipality, told the BBC that the, "…mountains have begun to stink."

"We are getting complaints that human stools are visible on rocks and some climbers are falling sick. This is not acceptable and erodes our image," Mr Mingma adds.

According to reports, climbers will be ordered to buy poo bags at base camp, which will be "checked upon their return". Good luck to whoever has that job. It's an important assignment, but I think I'd just take everyone's word for it.

Currently the Nepalese army leads an annual clean up operation on the region's peaks, as rubbish being left behind by a different kind of butthole has become a huge problem in recent years. But I guess the army is drawing a line in the snow at picking up mountaineer's poo. And rightly so.

"Waste remains a major issue, especially in higher-up camps where you can't reach," says Chhiring Sherpa, Chief Executive Officer of the non-government organisation Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC).

And while there's no official figure (for obvious reasons) the organisation estimates that there are around three tonnes of human excrement between camp one at the bottom of Everest and the summit.

In the past Nepal's central government has announced several mountaineering rules but faced criticism that many of them were not properly implemented. The main reason for this is that the government officials simply have not been showing up to the mountains to coordinate with the expedition teams.

"This will all change now. We will run a contact office and make sure our new measures, including making climbers bring back their excrement, are implemented," says Mr Mingma.

