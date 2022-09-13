Walking 10,000 Steps A Day Is Good For You But Walking Fast Is Even Better, New Study Shows

“We could have told you that!” said anyone that’s ever been chased in a horror movie.

Data was collected as part of the most extensive study tracking step counts in relation to health outcomes.

Researchers monitored 78,500 UK adults between 2013 and 2015 using wearable trackers and compared this with their health outcomes seven years later.

It found that 10,000 steps each day are the ideal goal for people looking to lower the risk of disease and death.

Dr Matthew Ahmadi, the co-lead author of the paper and a research fellow at the University of Sydney, said that by briskly walking for around 10,000 steps a day, “you could lower your risk of dementia by about 50%, and for cardiovascular disease and cancer, you’d be lowering it between 30 to 40%.”

While we’ve all heard of the 10,000-step goal, this is one of the first times it’s been backed by actual science.

According to research published in 2019, the idea of walking 10,000 steps a day to improve your health was originally conceived as part of a marketing strategy by a Japanese company.

Despite its marketing origins, Professor Tony Blazevich, an expert in biomechanics at Edith Cowan University, said these daily step outcomes make “heaps of sense”, particularly when looking at cardiovascular health.

“The more your blood flows through your arteries, the more they trigger the self-renewal processes in your arteries,” he said. “Theoretically, if you can get your heart rate up and get the blood flowing faster, you might repair your arteries a bit better. Extra blood flow can be really good for all parts of our body – our brains, our muscles, everything.”

