Waitress Left Shocking Message By Customer Who Refused To Tip

In the tip section of the bill, the diner had chosen to forgo writing in a tip amount, instead leaving a note that read, “don’t call my husband sweetheart”.

The picture was posted on photo-based sharing site Imgur, along with the caption, “Well, it may be a tip, but she’s just trying to make a living,” and has since done the rounds of various other social media sites.

The note has ignited debate on Reddit, with many arguing over tipping culture in the U.S. and whether it is time for the practice to be done away with altogether.

“Tipping should be abolished. Pay your staff a living wage. Servers shouldn’t be held hostage by assholes like this woman,” wrote one fired-up commenter.

Many users pointed out that it wasn’t clear where the waitress was from and that sweetheart is a common term of endearment used in the southern states.

“In the southern US, everyone is called honey, sweety, sweetheart, and my personal favourite, ‘sugar’,” one person commented.

Others felt the waitress should have known better, one person going as far as to say wait staff should “always dote on the ugly spouse.”