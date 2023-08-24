The Project

Wagner Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Likely Dead In Russian Plane Crash

Yevgeny Prigozhin leader of the Wagner group, was believed to be travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg by private jet when it was brought down in mysterious circumstances.

All on board the plane are believed to have died but it's not yet known if Prigozhin was onboard.

Keir Giles, an expert on Russia, told ABC News he believes Vladimir Putin's government was behind the plane crash, saying; “It will not come as a surprise if Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of Wagner, has now finally been dealt with by the Russian state.”

Prigozhin was known for being a violent gun for hire but in June, when he launched a coup against Russia, he made an enemy out of Putin.

Throughout the war between Ukraine and Russia, the Wagner mercenaries were brutally helping Russian efforts.

Putin and Prigozhin worked closely until two months ago when the Kremlin was accused of abandoning Wagner soldiers. It led to Prigozhin publicly humiliating Putin by declaring the war was based on a lie.

He then launched an all-out coup against Putin.

However, after the failed insurrection was quickly stopped, the Kremlin and Putin condemned the Wagner group, “What we are facing is a betrayal. Exorbitant ambitions and personal interests led to treason, our action to protect the Fatherland from such a threat will be tough.”

Prigozhin was never arrested and his actions were never punished by Putin.

