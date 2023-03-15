WA Premier Mark McGowan Drops The F-Bomb On A Live Microphone

Hot Mic moments, they happen all the time.

As long as there is a public figure and a live microphone, you'll hear some grumbles, some swears and even some outright hostility.

From King Charles' infamous “Bloody people. I can't bear that, man. He's so awful. He really is” during a holiday photoshoot back in 2005, to Biden calling a Fox News Correspondent a “stupid son of a bitch” last year, there are countless examples of the truth coming out thanks to a sneaky little microphone.

Well, WA Premier Mark McGowan has joined the gang of accidental audio slip-ups.

During parliament question time, Mark was answering questions about the recent Perth Mint Controversy – where gold that had been supplied to China did not meet the standards of the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

After making his statement and taking a seat, the microphone picked up Mark, saying, “Storm in a f***ing teacup”.

Later on, McGowan apologized for the mistake stating, "It's been brought to my attention that during question time, a private and confidential comment I made to the Deputy Premier was picked up by a microphone… I apologize if anyone was offended by my language."

The language definitely wasn't appropriate for parliament, but you can't help but agree with McGowan's sentiment.