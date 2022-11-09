VR Headset That Would End User's Life If They Lost In A Game Has Been Designed (For Some Reason)

For some reason, Palmer Luckey has developed a VR headset with explosive charges attached to kill the player IRL if they die in a video game.

Palmer Luckey is a defence contractor who founded Anduril and usually develops anti-drone technologies for government organisations.

Why would someone want to do this? Apparently, it's based on Anime.

In this Anime 'Sword Art Online', players don a fictitious VR headset dubbed the "NerveGear" to participate in a video game.

The VR headgear turns out to be a trap designed by a deranged programmer who has the players climb a 100-floor tower to live. The player's brain is microwaved repeatedly by the headgear if they lose in the game, and they also lose their life.

In honour of the show, Palmer Luckey, who also contributed to the development of the real-world VR technology Oculus VR, chose to build a VR headgear that will kill a real person should they lose a game.

Should someone tell this guy that just because something can be done doesn't mean it should?

Although the headset is apparently fully functional - we assume this hasn't been tested on an actual human, he also intends to keep fiddling with the execution tool.

"I have plans for an anti-tamper mechanism that, like the NerveGear, will make it impossible to remove or destroy the headset. Even so, there are a huge variety of failures that could occur and kill the user at the wrong time," Luckey stated.

Don't worry. No one is actually able to use this headset…at the moment.

"At this point, it is just a piece of office art, a thought-provoking reminder of unexplored avenues in game design," Luckey stated. "It is also, as far as I know, the first nonfiction example of a VR device that can actually kill the user. It won't be the last," Luckey explained.

This all feels very negative. Could designers not work on the positive parts of games instead? A 'save progression so far' button would be a much-preferred addition to real life.