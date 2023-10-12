The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Voters Told To Reconsider Wearing Campaign T-Shirts To Voting Booths

Voters Told To Reconsider Wearing Campaign T-Shirts To Voting Booths

Voters at the Indigenous voice referendum have been warned to reconsider wearing campaign T-shirts and badges into polling booths.

There is a long-standing rule banning campaigning inside polling places or within six metres of an entrance.

The Australian Electoral Commission said if a voter wore a pin, shirt or hat into a polling place it might not be considered campaigning.

But if the voter was seen talking about the material or gesturing towards it, it could be a breach of rules.

"AEC advice is to simply avoid any potential issue by not wearing campaign material into a polling place, or to at least bring along a piece of clothing that allows a voter to cover up," the commission said in its advice issued on Thursday.

Commission staff will take a "commonsense" approach to talking to voters about the matters, with people urged to be kind.

More than four million Australians have already voted before Saturday's referendum, which proposes changing the constitution to recognise Indigenous people and to enshrine an advisory body called the voice.

Polling shows the 'no' vote is ahead, but one in four voters are estimated to have yet decided how to cast their ballot.

Uluru Dialogue co-chairs Megan Davis and Pat Anderson said Australians had a history of backing underdogs and fair play over "negativity and spin".

"We remain incredibly optimistic - as optimistic as our old people were in the conversations we had throughout the regional dialogues process," Professor Davis said.

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe said a failed referendum would be a win for the Black sovereign movement.

She said Indigenous people who resisted colonisation and constitutional recognition would be able to start "a real healing ... and truth-telling journey".

"Most Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people want truth-telling in this country," the Victorian senator told ABC Radio on Thursday.

"We're also not talking about treaty ... so I think that there is lots to look forward to and - rather than think that we've been defeated - see this as a victory."

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother
NEXT STORY

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Australian performer Vanessa Amorosi claims she had no control over her finances because her mother took over early in her career under the guise of protecting her.
ASIO Warns Of “Opportunistic Violence” Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

ASIO Warns Of “Opportunistic Violence” Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the conflict in Israel and Gaza enters its sixth day, ASIO has warned communities in Australia of “opportunistic violence” as a result of the Hamas-Israel war.
San Francisco Bottomless Brunch Fans To Be Fined If They Throw Up Their Mimosas

San Francisco Bottomless Brunch Fans To Be Fined If They Throw Up Their Mimosas

A restaurant in California has warned brunch patrons that if they throw up after going too hard on the mimosas, they will be hit with a $50 cleaning fee.
UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

A job on the UK’s most remote inhabited island is a dream for anyone wanting a bit of peace and quiet.
Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

A couple enjoying a romantic getaway in Colorado has reported capturing footage of the legendary creature known as Bigfoot.