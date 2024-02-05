The Project

Voters Support Government’s Decision To Change Stage Three Tax Cuts According To Newspoll

Despite the government breaking a key election promise, voters support the decision to change the stage three tax cuts, polling shows, but Labor's lead over the coalition remains unchanged.

The latest Newspoll shows while 62 per cent of voters believe Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the right choice to modify the stage three tax cuts, while only 38 per cent of them said they would be better off under the proposed changes.

Labor leads the coalition 52 per cent to 48 per cent on a two-party-preferred basis, the latest Newspoll in The Australian reveals, unchanged from the previous December poll.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers will introduce legislation to revise the stage three tax cuts when parliament resumes on Tuesday.

"We don't need polls to tell us people will welcome extra assistance with cost of living pressures," he told reporters in Canberra.

"This has never been about the politics or polls or punditry, this is about real people and the pressure they are under.

"What we've done here is put people before politics and I think people are recognising that."

The coalition has not yet said whether it will support Labor's changes which halve tax breaks for higher earners and give relief to more people on lower and middle incomes.

With AAP.

