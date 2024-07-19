The Project

Volodymyr Zelenskyy And King Charles Meet At Political Summit

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has met King Charles on the sidelines of a political summit at Blenheim Palace.

As European leaders again reiterated their support for Ukraine, Zelensky also addressed the US presidential campaign, flagging that he's willing to work with whoever wins.

"I am grateful to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for today's audience," Zelensky said in a post on social media after the meeting.

"The United Kingdom remains one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies. We appreciate all the support provided to the Ukrainian people."

Zelensky also met with Keir Starmer, and is set to attend a UK cabinet meeting on Friday.

Zelensky is the first foreign leader to address the Cabinet in person since US president Bill Clinton in 1997.

