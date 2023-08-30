The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Voice To Parliament Referendum Date Confirmed As October 14

Voice To Parliament Referendum Date Confirmed As October 14

Australians will vote on whether to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the constitution on October 14.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement on the country’s first referendum in 24 years through a speech in Adelaide on Wednesday.

There are now just six weeks for both camps to sway voters as the public decides whether to write ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on the ballot paper.

In order to be successful, the referendum needs an overall majority of votes in a majority of states.

According to multiple national polls, overall support for the Voice is steadily trending down from around 65 per cent last year to 48 per cent.

While polling shows WA and Queensland are both inclined to vote ‘No’, Victoria and New South Wales are the states most likely to vote ‘Yes’. 

As such, Tasmania and South Australia are tipped to be key battlegrounds for the referendum. 

This was highlighted by the ‘Yes’ campaign launching in Adelaide on Wednesday.

“Our Australian story goes back 65,000 years,” said Albanese.

“It’s up to all of us to write the next chapter together, and we can start by writing one word.”

“Yes.”

Nationals Senator and ‘No’ campaign advocate Bridget McKenzie joined The Project to explain why she believes the Voice will not bring the country together.

“Unfortunately the Voice and the constitutional change being proposed won’t actually deliver the outcomes that are being sort,” said the Nationals Senator.

“It’s also been touted as quite risky, we’ve got constitutional experts that are very, very concerned about enshrining the Voice in our founding document.”

Labor Senator and ‘Yes’ campaign advocate Penny Wong also spoke to The Project to explain why she thinks the Voice would make a concrete difference.

“This idea hasn’t come from Canberra, it hasn’t come from political parties, it hasn’t come from the Labor party,” said Senator Wong.

“It came out of consultations across our country.”

Former ACCC Bosses Slam Government For Blocking Qatar Airways Flight Requests
NEXT STORY

Former ACCC Bosses Slam Government For Blocking Qatar Airways Flight Requests

Advertisement

Related Articles

Former ACCC Bosses Slam Government For Blocking Qatar Airways Flight Requests

Former ACCC Bosses Slam Government For Blocking Qatar Airways Flight Requests

Former ACCC bosses have criticised the federal government for blocking Qatar Airways flight requests to protect Qantas.
Young Tennis Fan Chugging A Water Bottle At US Open Wins Fans Worldwide

Young Tennis Fan Chugging A Water Bottle At US Open Wins Fans Worldwide

One youngster has gone viral on social media for hilariously chugging a bottle of water while on the big screen at the US Open.
Chess Player Accused Of Cheating With Anal-Beads Clears His Name

Chess Player Accused Of Cheating With Anal-Beads Clears His Name

Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann has officially been cleared of the bizarre allegations that he used vibrating anal beads to cheat and win the Sinquefield Cup. And yes, you read that correctly.
Mum Blasted For Taking 18 Pieces Of Luggage

Mum Blasted For Taking 18 Pieces Of Luggage

But weirdly, just a book for carry-on.
Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Record With 100 Million Monthly Listeners

Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Record With 100 Million Monthly Listeners

It’s Taylor’s world, we’re all just living in it.