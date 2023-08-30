Voice To Parliament Referendum Date Confirmed As October 14

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement on the country’s first referendum in 24 years through a speech in Adelaide on Wednesday.

There are now just six weeks for both camps to sway voters as the public decides whether to write ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on the ballot paper.

In order to be successful, the referendum needs an overall majority of votes in a majority of states.

According to multiple national polls, overall support for the Voice is steadily trending down from around 65 per cent last year to 48 per cent.

While polling shows WA and Queensland are both inclined to vote ‘No’, Victoria and New South Wales are the states most likely to vote ‘Yes’.

As such, Tasmania and South Australia are tipped to be key battlegrounds for the referendum.

This was highlighted by the ‘Yes’ campaign launching in Adelaide on Wednesday.

“Our Australian story goes back 65,000 years,” said Albanese.

“It’s up to all of us to write the next chapter together, and we can start by writing one word.”

“Yes.”

Nationals Senator and ‘No’ campaign advocate Bridget McKenzie joined The Project to explain why she believes the Voice will not bring the country together.

“Unfortunately the Voice and the constitutional change being proposed won’t actually deliver the outcomes that are being sort,” said the Nationals Senator.

“It’s also been touted as quite risky, we’ve got constitutional experts that are very, very concerned about enshrining the Voice in our founding document.”

Labor Senator and ‘Yes’ campaign advocate Penny Wong also spoke to The Project to explain why she thinks the Voice would make a concrete difference.

“This idea hasn’t come from Canberra, it hasn’t come from political parties, it hasn’t come from the Labor party,” said Senator Wong.

“It came out of consultations across our country.”