Voice To Parliament Advocate Calls For Wording Change As Support For The Yes Vote Plummets

Pro-Voice campaigners are clashing over how to bring the campaign back from the brink.

Former Indigenous Social Justice Commissioner Mick Gooda believes that changing the wording of the Voice to Parliament referendum may win more votes. He has proposed removing the term ‘executive government’.

Even after the AFL, the NRL and Rugby Australia have announced they are formally backing the Yes vote, polling shows support for the Yes campaign has slipped 5 per cent in the past month, while the opposition has surged.

Fellow Yes supporter and Cape York Indigenous leader Noel Pearson, believes that Gooda is getting a bit ahead of himself in regard to changing the Yes campaign when it hasn’t even started.

“What comes to mind is: we used to attend the pictures under the school at Hope Vale when I was a child, and on the nights when there was a scary movie - like The Exorcist or Night of the Living Dead - we were prone to wetting the bed,” he told the ABC.

“This is what little Micky Gooda has done here. He is wetting the bed, far too early in the day.”

“It’s extremely foolish of Mick Gooda to come out after a group of Indigenous representatives of the relevant working group,” he continued.

“They all sat down with the prime minister and the attorney-general and the minister for Indigenous affairs, and they negotiated the final words.”

However, Noel has also acknowledged that there are some issues with the Yes campaign, as he told ABC, “There’s been a lot of heavy weather, a lot of confusion, a lot of adverse media.”