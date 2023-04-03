Vogue Philippines Makes History With 106-Year-Old Tattoo Artist Featured On The Cover

Whang-Od is a mambabatok, a traditional Indigenous tattoo artist, and is one of the last people who practice the centuries-old tattooing practice 'batok' of her tribe.

"Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe—signifying strength, bravery and beauty—on the skin of thousands of people who have made the pilgrimage to Buscalan," Vogue Philippines said when announcing the cover image.

"'When visitors come from far away,' Whang-Od says in the Butbut language, 'I will give them the tatak Buscalan, tatak Kalinga for as long as my eyes can see'."

According to the article, Whang-Od began tattooing at the age of 16. Her tribe, Kalinga, believe tattooing is a way of passing down stories and knowledge from ancestors. The designs also protect them from evil spirits and guide them in the afterlife.

Image: Vogue Philippines