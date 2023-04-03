The Project

Vogue Philippines Makes History With 106-Year-Old Tattoo Artist Featured On The Cover

At the age of 106, Apo Maria "Whang-Od" Oggay will grace the front of Vogue Philippines for its April 2023 issue.

Whang-Od is a mambabatok, a traditional Indigenous tattoo artist, and is one of the last people who practice the centuries-old tattooing practice 'batok' of her tribe.

"Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe—signifying strength, bravery and beauty—on the skin of thousands of people who have made the pilgrimage to Buscalan," Vogue Philippines said when announcing the cover image.

"'When visitors come from far away,' Whang-Od says in the Butbut language, 'I will give them the tatak Buscalan, tatak Kalinga for as long as my eyes can see'."

According to the article, Whang-Od began tattooing at the age of 16. Her tribe, Kalinga, believe tattooing is a way of passing down stories and knowledge from ancestors. The designs also protect them from evil spirits and guide them in the afterlife.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Vogue Philippines (@voguephilippines)

Image: Vogue Philippines

